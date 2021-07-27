

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $648.6 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $595.9 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $5.38 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.65 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q2): $5.38 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.15 to $9.45



