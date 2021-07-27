

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fiserv Inc. (FISV):



-Earnings: $269 million in Q2 vs. $2 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $921 million or $1.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.28 per share -Revenue: $4.05 billion in Q2 vs. $3.47 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 to $5.60



