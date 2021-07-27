

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $132.1 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $72.1 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $140.9 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.9% to $941.1 million from $713.3 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $140.9 Mln. vs. $97.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $941.1 Mln vs. $713.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 to $0.85 Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40



