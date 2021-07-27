

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) raised its adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.85 to $4.00 per share on sales between $64.4 billion and $65.4 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share on sales between $63.9 billion and $65.4 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.85 per share on sales of $65.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



