

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



Thermo Fisher noted that its carbon reduction efforts build on its 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations. Established in 2019, these goals are aligned with the criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative or SBTi.



Thermo Fisher's new pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 incorporates additional targets to reduce its value chain emissions, including a commitment to SBTi's most ambitious guidelines.



