

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $271.3 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $317.8 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $270.9 million or $2.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $1.85 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $270.9 Mln. vs. $154.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.31 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.10 - $9.30



