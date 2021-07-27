

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $351 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $538 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $4.48 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $538 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.27 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $4.48 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

