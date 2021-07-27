

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot (HD) announced a goal to reach 100 percent renewable electricity for its facilities by 2030.



The home improvement retailer said it reduced Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by more than 127,000 metric tons in 2020-a 22 percent reduction in carbon intensity-while at the same time growing the business nearly 20 percent. It is part of its existing pledge to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2035.



The Home Depot also joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce global emissions, committing to set goals for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2023.



