

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the performance through the first three quarters of the year, expectation of continued orders strength, and anticipation of continued supply chain constraints.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share on reported sales growth of about 12 percent and organic sales growth of 8 percent.



Previously, the company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.35 per share on reported sales growth of 9 to 12 percent and organic sales growth 5.5 to 8.5 percent.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $9.24 per share on a revenue growth of 10.7 percent to $7.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



