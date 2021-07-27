

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):



-Earnings: $64 million in Q2 vs. -$320 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q2 vs. -$1.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$206 million or -$0.65 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.50 billion in Q2 vs. $0.22 billion in the same period last year.



