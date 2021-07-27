

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $712 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $469 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $754 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.8% to $22.93 billion from $16.28 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



