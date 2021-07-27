

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fintech and payments company Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday raised its outlook for full year 2021. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.50 and $5.60, a growth of 24 percent to 27 percent for the year ahead. Earlier, Fiserv was expecting adjusted earnings of $5.35-$5.50 per share.



On average, 33 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $5.45 per share in fiscal 2021.



Additionally, the company also now expects internal revenue growth between 10 percent and 12 percent.



In the second quarter, the company posted net income of $269 million or $0.40 per share, up from $2 million in the same period last year.



Excluding items, Fiserv reported adjusted earnings of $921 million or $1.37 per share, compared to $631 million or $0.93 per share a year ago.



Second-quarter revenues rose to $4.05 billion from $3.47 billion in the prior-year period.



