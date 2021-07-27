

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $179 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $329 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.70 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 - $5.92



