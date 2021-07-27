

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 and provided financial outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share on revenues between $13.55 billion and $13.70 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.75 per share on revenues between $13.20 billion and $13.50 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $8.69 per share on revenues of $13.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.06 to $2.13 per share on revenues between $3.29 billion and $3.365 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.08 per share on revenues of $3.27 billion for the quarter.



