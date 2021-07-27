

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CIT Group Inc. (CIT):



-Earnings: $214.6 million in Q2 vs. -$97.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.99 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.8 million or $2.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.90 per share -Revenue: $478 million in Q2 vs. $411 million in the same period last year.



