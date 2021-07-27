

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $492.9 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $147.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 99.6% to $5.39 billion from $2.70 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $492.9 Mln. vs. $147.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $5.39 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.



