

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher second-quarter results on Tuesday, audio entertainment company Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) lifted its full-year 2021 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, self-pay net subscriber additions, and free cash flow.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Sirius XM shares were gaining around 4 percent to trade at $6.64.



For the year, the company now expects total revenue of around $8.55 billion, higher than previously expected $8.35 billion. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $8.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $2.675 billion. The company projects self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.1 million, and free cash flow of approximately $1.7 billion.



