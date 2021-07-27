

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced Tuesday that the company has agreed to acquire a 90% ownership interest in the Sapphire Sky Wind Energy Center for an investment $412 million. The transaction is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.



The McLean County, Illinois-based project is being developed by Invenergy, a leading global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions.



The Sapphire Sky site will consist of 64 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts. Commercial operation is expected by the end of 2022.



Sapphire Sky will generate renewable energy that will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 global, high-tech company.



With this project, the company's Infrastructure segment has planned investments in eight major wind farms totaling more than 1.5 gigawatts of capacity.



