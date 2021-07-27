

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects continued strong year-on-year performance in the second half of 2021, with attractive sequential earnings improvement in the third quarter and more significant comparative gains in the fourth quarter as pricing actions have an increasing benefit.



The company also continues to look for full year 2021 diluted earnings per share to exceed 2019 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding the $0.15 per share impact from the Texas freeze.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.05 per share on sales growth of 6.4 percent to $12.54 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



