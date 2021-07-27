

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to acquire Teradici Corp., a global innovator in remote computing software that enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook, or tablet. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition will enhance HP's capabilities in the Personal Systems category by delivering new compute models and services tailored for hybrid work.



Teradici brings a complementary set of capabilities that are focused on cloud PCs and virtual workstations.



Combining the two remote access solutions will enable HP to offer a broader remote compute platform that spans on-premise and cloud solutions from any type of device, including macOS, public clouds, and iPad and Android tablets.



The transaction is expected to close in fourth calendar quarter of 2021, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de