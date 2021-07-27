

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP, has offered to buy Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) for C$0.55 per share in cash. The total equity value of the transaction is C$325 million.



The offer price represents a 69% premium to Noront's closing price on July 26, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcing the transaction.



BHP Lonsdale owns 3.7% of the Noront shares on a fully diluted basis. The members of the Board of Directors of Noront who voted on the matter unanimously recommend that Noront shareholders tender their shares to accept the Offer.



