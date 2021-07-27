

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) reported that its second-quarter nominal net profit rose 24.3% to 108.5 million euros from the prior year. Nominal earnings per share was 1.59 euros, up from 1.25 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted sales were 5.34 billion euros, down 7.9% from last year.



The company confirmed its guidance and expect to achieve an operational net profit in 2021 in the range of 410 million euros - 460 million euros, earnings per share of 6.01 euros - 6.75 euros. It represents an increase of about 50 million euros - 100 million euros year-on-year compared with the 359 million euros of 2020 on a like-for-like basis.



