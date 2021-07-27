

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MITIE Group plc. (MTO.L) reported that its first-quarter group revenue, including share of joint ventures and associates, was 930 million pounds, up 104% from last year.



Revenue excluding Interserve increased by 36% to 618 million pounds from the prior year. The increase was a result of the delivery of 110 million pounds of revenue from short-term COVID related projects supporting the UK Government, new wins, and the gradual re-opening of UK businesses, which has had a positive effect on discretionary projects and variable works.



The company noted that the re-opening of customers' premises and the gradual recovery of the economy provide a strong underlying trading momentum which gives the Board considerable confidence for the second half and delivery of its full year expectations.



