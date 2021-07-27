

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 310.9 million euros, up from 256.7 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share was 1.69 euros compared to 1.40 euros last year. EBITDA was 518.0 million euros, up from 440.7 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 18% to 518.0 million euros.



Deutsche Börse Group reported an increase of 13 percent in net revenue to 881.7 million euros, up from 777.5 million euros last year.



A cyclical decline in net revenue was partly offset by secular growth, primarily in the IFS segment. M&A-related growth stemmed mainly from the acquisitions of ISS and UBS Fondcenter AG (Clearstream Fund Centre) and more than made up for cyclical factors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE BOERSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de