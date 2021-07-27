

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Employees of video game holding company Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) will stage a walkout on Wednesday as a protest against the company's response to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against it by California state. The employees have decided to gather outside the company's main office at Irvine.



The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had alleged last week that the company promoted a 'frat boy culture' in its premises where in female employees were subject to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation.



The state department ran a two-year investigation into the allegations and found them to be true. The company openly discriminated against female employees in various areas like employment conditions like compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination. The company was also known to have done nothing to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment against female employees.



With the lawsuit, California State had hoped that the company will ensure compliance with workplace protections, and clear unpaid wages, implement pay adjustments, back pay and lost wages and benefits for female employees.



Activision Blizzard has denied the allegations, saying the lawsuit was merely 'irresponsible behavior from unaccountable State bureaucrats that are driving many of the State's best businesses out of California.'



Reacting to the company response, the employees said in a statement, 'We believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.' Over 2,600 employees have written a letter condemning the company response.



In addition, employees have also put four other demands, which include an end to forced arbitration clauses in all employee contracts, a new hiring and promotion process to increase representation across the company, publication of salary and promotion data 'for employees of all genders and ethnicities at the company.' The employees also demanded diversity, equity, and an inclusive task force to hire a third-party to audit the executive staff.



