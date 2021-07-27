

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $181 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $248 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $686 million from $614 million last year.



NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $248 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $686 Mln vs. $614 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 to $0.43 Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORTONLIFELOCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de