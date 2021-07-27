

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



-Earnings: $17.07 million in Q2 vs. -$70.49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.37 in Q2 vs. -$1.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $43.86 million or $0.80 per share for the period. -Revenue: $768.96 million in Q2 vs. $295.85 million in the same period last year.



