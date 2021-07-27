

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP):



-Earnings: $61 million in Q2 vs. $60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.16 in Q2 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $480 million in Q2 vs. $397 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $49 - $500 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.04 - $1.06 Full year revenue guidance: $1.940 - $1950 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COSTAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de