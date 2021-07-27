

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $38.23 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $27.98 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.1% to $336.84 million from $258.99 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $38.23 Mln. vs. $27.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.87 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q2): $336.84 Mln vs. $258.99 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.24 - $1.28 Bln



