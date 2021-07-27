

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $21.74 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $11.25 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.4% to $81.43 billion from $59.69 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21.74 Bln. vs. $11.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $81.43 Bln vs. $59.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de