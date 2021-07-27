

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $102.20 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $70.86 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $123.24 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $685.95 million from $561.25 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $123.24 Mln. vs. $83.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.1 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $685.95 Mln vs. $561.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.26 to $6.36



