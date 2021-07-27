

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $111.70 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $266.53 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268.64 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $713.81 million from $654.77 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $268.64 Mln. vs. $236.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $713.81 Mln vs. $654.77 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 - $1.30



