

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $62.0 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $61.2 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $141.0 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.17 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $141.0 Mln. vs. $116.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,150 - $1,250 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JUNIPER NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de