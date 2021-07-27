

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $193.79 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $143.94 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.3% to $5.53 billion from $3.63 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $193.79 Mln. vs. $143.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $5.53 Bln vs. $3.63 Bln last year.



