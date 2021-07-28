

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $328.32 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $188.91 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337.5 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $1.09 billion from $0.84 billion last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $337.5 Mln. vs. $229.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $880 - 960 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TERADYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de