

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see Q2 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year in the three months prior.



The RBA's trimmed mean is called higher by 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, accelerating from 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent in year in Q1. The RBA's weighted median is tipped to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year, up from 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in Q1.



Japan will see final May results for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were 103.8 and 95.3, respectively.



Thailand will provide June numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 18.75 percent following the 25.84 percent spike in May.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday in observance of King Maha's Birthday; they will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de