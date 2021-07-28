

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro AG (MTTWF.PK) reported that its third-quarter preliminary like-for-like sales grew by 15.0% compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA grew to around 310 million euros.



The currency adjusted sales to Horeca customers grew by 57% in third-quarter 2020/21, exceeded the pre-pandemic level for the first time in June and continued to develop positively in July.



Metro raised its outlook for sales and EBITDA for the financial year 2020/21, citing the better than expected business development since the easing of restrictions.



Metro now expects annual sales-both total sales and like-for-like- to decline by about 0.5% to 3.5% from the prior year. It was previously expected to decline by 3% to 6% from the prior year.



The company now expects annual adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of down 75 million euros to up 50 million euros from the prior year. It was previously expected to decline by roughly 50 million euros to 175 million euros from the previous year.



The company will publish its third-quarter results on July 28, 2021.



