

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported that its net profit-group share for the first six months of 2021 rose 42% to 443 million euros from last year. Basic earnings per share rose by 42% year-on-year to 2.63 euros, while normalized earnings per share increased 28% to 3.58 euros. Normalized earnings per share adjusted for exceptional tax expenses rose 32% to 3.91 euros.



Revenues for the period were 8.71 billion euros, up 14.9% from last year. Constant currency revenues growth was 17.9% and organic revenues growth was 7.1%.



For 2021, the company now expects constant currency revenues growth of 12.0% to 13.0%, compared to the prior outlook of 7.0% to 9.0% growth.



The company now projects annual operating margin of 12.5% to 12.7%, compared to the prior outlook of 12.2% to 12.4%.



