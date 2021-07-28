

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish Financial Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter attributable profit to the parent was 2.07 billion euros, up 28.5 percent sequentially. Earnings per share were 0.112 euro, 31.4 higher than the preceding first quarter.



Profit before tax grew 23 percent sequentially to 3.81 billion euros. Total income was 11.31 billion euros, down 0.7 percent sequentially.



For the first half, attributable profit to the parent was 3.68 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 10.80 billion euros. Total income grew 1.9 percent to 22.70 billion euros from prior year's 22.27 billion euros.



