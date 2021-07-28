

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a German supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, reported Wednesday that its first-half net income was 20.6 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 9.6 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.70 euro, compared to loss of 0.58 euro a year ago.



EBIT went up 41.2 percent to 42.4 million euros. The EBIT margin rose to 9.2 percent from 7.6 percent in 2020. EBITDA went up to 68.4 million euros from 55.0 million euros last year. The EBITDA margin also increased.



Sales climbed 17.7 percent to 462.6 million euros from 393.2 billion euros a year ago, with growth in every division.



Orders received totaled 459.4 million euros, down from previous year's 494.8 million euros.



Looking ahead, Vossloh has revised its sales guidance upwards for the current fiscal year. The company now expects sales to be between 900 million euros to 950 million euros, compared to the previous range of 850 million euros to 925 million euros.



Vossloh continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 14 percent and an EBIT margin of 7 percent to 8 percent for the 2021 fiscal year.



The company's overall operational profitability will be considerably higher than in the previous year.



