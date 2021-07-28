

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported a 27% growth in first-half total external revenue, driven by 26% growth in ITV Studios revenue and a 29% increase in total advertising revenue within which total video on demand advertising was up 55%.



Total external revenue was up 27% at £1.55 billion compared to £1.22 billion in the prior year period.



Reported EBITA was £316 million compared to £159 million last year. Statutory profit before tax was £133 million versus £15 million in the same period of last year. Statutory earnings totaled 2.4p per share compared to 0.5p per share in the previous year.



Adjusted group EBITA was up 98% at £327 million versus £165 million last year, led by the strong recovery in the advertising market; resumption of productions; and tight cost control delivering £21 million of savings, of which £15 million are permanent.



Adjusted earnings climbed 103% to 5.9p per share from the previous year's 2.9p per share.



