

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its profit attributable to the owners of the company for first half of 2021 climbed to $12.31 billion or 756.1 cents per share from $3.32 billion or 203.6 cents per share in the same quarter last year.



Profit before taxation was $18.05 billion up from $5.28 billion in the previous year.



Consolidated sales revenue for the period grew to $33.08 billion from $19.36 billion in the prior year.



The company will pay an interim dividend of 561 US cents per share, representing 75% of underlying earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de