

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the 42 weeks to 24 July 2021, and said overall sales, since May 17, have been encouraging, and better than its expectations, with the stronger performance driven by a combination of additional food covers, outdoor investment, warmer weather and the benefit of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.



In the first week of trading since restrictions were lifted on 19 July, the company witnessed a modest uplift in sales. 'Whilst this is clearly encouraging, it is too early to extrapolate any meaningful trends at this stage,' the company stated.



Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The last 16 months have been extremely difficult, but we are delighted to be fully open again albeit taking our responsibilities seriously whist striving to offer our guests a genuine but safe pub experience. Pubs are social spaces, and for pubs to prosper we need to be able to offer conviviality, sociability and a place to celebrate which we can now do as of last week.'



