

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax was $54.1 million, compared to last year's loss of $23 million. Earnings per share were $0.19, compared to loss of $0.13 a year ago.



Underwriting profit was $127.1 million, up from $39.4 million pounds a year ago.



Gross premiums written increased 40.7 percent to $697.2 million from $495.5 million last year, with the most significant growth in the property and casualty reinsurance segment.



Net premiums written grew to $427.9 million from last year's $282.5 million.



Further, Lancashire said its Board of Directors declared on July 27 an interim dividend of $0.05 or around 0.04 pounds per share. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on September 3 to shareholders of record on August 6.



In London, Lancashire shares were trading at 696.24 pence, up 3.07 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

