LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) reported that its second-quarter loss before tax narrowed to 48.5 million pounds from 117.3 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss for the quarter was 29.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 106.0 million pounds last year.



Revenues for the quarter surged to 274.4 million pounds from 57.2 million pounds in the prior year.



