

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 83.4 percent to 19.34 billion yen from 10.55 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 97.87 yen, up from 52.89 yen a year ago.



Operating income for the quarter climbed 94.1 percent to 26.13 billion yen from 13.46 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the quarter rose 45.5 percent to 97.12 billion yen from last year's 66.73 billion yen.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Advantest now projects attributable net income of 75 billion yen, operating income of 100 billion yen, and net sales of 385 billion yen.



The company previously projected attributable net income of 64 billion yen, operating income of 85 billion yen, and net sales of 350 billion yen.



The revised outlook reflects a 7.5 percent rise in attributable net income, 41.4 percent rise in operating income, and 23.1 percent rise in net sales.



In Japan, Advantest shares were trading at 9,140 yen, down 3.48 percent.



