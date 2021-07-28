

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Technologies LLC is recalling about 4 million removable foam facial interfaces for Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality or VR headsets citing skin irritation risk.



The company said it has introduced a new silicone cover for all Quest 2 customers globally, and has paused global sales of Quest 2 to include the new silicone covers in all Quest 2 packages.



The Menlo Park, California-based company initiated the recall after receiving around 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.



The recall involves Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets removable foam facial interfaces, included with a purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Headsets, and sold separately as a 'Quest 2 Standard Facial Interface' or in a 'Quest 2 Fit Pack.'



The foam interface is black in color and is attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headset, and is the interface between the headset and the user's face.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at BestBuy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and other retailers, and online at Oculus.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Gamestop.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com between October 2020 and July 2021.



The foam facial interfaces which were included with headsets were sold for between $300 and $400, depending on the model; about $20 for a facial interface sold individually; and about $40 as part of a Fit Pack.



The recall includes about 4 million units sold in the United States and about 172,600 units sold in Canada.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the foam facial interfaces can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.



Consumers who experience a skin irritation or reaction are asked to stop using the recalled foam facial interface. All consumers are urged to contact Facebook Technologies to receive a free silicone cover.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

