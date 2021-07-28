

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.11 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.3% to $9.45 billion from $5.75 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $9.45 Bln vs. $5.75 Bln last year.



