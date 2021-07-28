

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL):



-Earnings: $580 million in Q3 vs. -$41 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.74 in Q3 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $595 million or $1.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.58 per share -Revenue: $3.85 billion in Q3 vs. $2.55 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.8 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.47 Full year revenue guidance: $14.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TE CONNECTIVITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de