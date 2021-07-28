

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.83 billion, or $4.61 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $2.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 billion or $5.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.0% to $9.27 billion from $6.92 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.22 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.60 vs. $3.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.49 -Revenue (Q2): $9.27 Bln vs. $6.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.07 Full year revenue guidance: $35.90 Bln



